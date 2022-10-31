Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Air Lease worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after buying an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $58,077,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 288.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,388,000 after buying an additional 1,054,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 550.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,511,000 after buying an additional 862,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Lease Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AL opened at $35.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.35%.

Air Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.