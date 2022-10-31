Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $1,317,311.56 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,311.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,383,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $27,532,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $1,234,124.45.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $30,467,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $2,581,029.34.

On Monday, August 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB traded down $8.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.91. 10,702,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.31. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 46.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 42.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Airbnb by 25.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

