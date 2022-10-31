Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ALGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Up 3.9 %

ALGN stock opened at $188.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $713.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Brightworth increased its holdings in Align Technology by 7.3% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 13,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 18.4% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Align Technology by 31.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.