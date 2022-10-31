Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Update

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,900 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 265,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 10.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.21. 4,754,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

