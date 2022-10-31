Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 12.4% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.41. The stock had a trading volume of 826,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,292,098. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.80 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.37.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

