Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Stock Up 1.6 %

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

CVS opened at $94.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.16.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.