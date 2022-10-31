Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:UJUL – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 22,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:UJUL opened at $25.68 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84.

