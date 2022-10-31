Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 20,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in NVIDIA by 13.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.85.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Stock Up 5.0 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $138.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

