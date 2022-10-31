Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 4,592 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 242.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 83,506 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,220,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,251 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

GEM stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $38.07.

