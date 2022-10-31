Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 56,107 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,107 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $146,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $287.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.80. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $260.46 and a 1 year high of $374.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.