Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ameresco comprises about 1.6% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.44% of Ameresco worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter worth $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRC traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $58.87. 1,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,747. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

