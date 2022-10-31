America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Short Interest Update

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

America First Multifamily Investors Trading Up 0.2 %

ATAX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.88. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41. The company has a market cap of $420.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 28.22, a quick ratio of 28.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 87.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

America First Multifamily Investors Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 55.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,869.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 4,651 shares of company stock worth $88,363 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America First Multifamily Investors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 40,549 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 188,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10,110.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

