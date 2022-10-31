American Tower (AMT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/28/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $264.00 to $252.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $274.00 to $219.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $251.00.

10/20/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $290.00 to $232.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $257.00 to $209.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – American Tower was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/12/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $250.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – American Tower is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $232.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $264.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – American Tower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $257.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.87. The stock had a trading volume of 76,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.29.

Get American Tower Co alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of American Tower

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.