American Water Works (AWK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

American Water Works (NYSE: AWK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/24/2022 – American Water Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $155.00 to $138.00.

10/20/2022 – American Water Works was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – American Water Works had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $159.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – American Water Works is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – American Water Works was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $162.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.34. The stock had a trading volume of 956,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,522. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65.

Get American Water Works Company Inc alerts:

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in American Water Works by 9.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in American Water Works by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 1.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.