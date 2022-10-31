American Water Works (AWK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

American Water Works (NYSE: AWK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/24/2022 – American Water Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $155.00 to $138.00.
- 10/20/2022 – American Water Works was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – American Water Works had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $159.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – American Water Works is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2022 – American Water Works was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $162.00.
Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.34. The stock had a trading volume of 956,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,522. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.
American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.
