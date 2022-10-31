American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13, RTT News reports. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AWK stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.34. The company had a trading volume of 955,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,522. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 115.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

