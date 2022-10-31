American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.39-$4.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Water Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.72-$4.82 EPS.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.34. The stock had a trading volume of 955,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.77. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Water Works from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after purchasing an additional 238,931 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 187,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 146,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

