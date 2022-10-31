American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.72-$4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Water Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.39-$4.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Water Works from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.14.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,522. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in American Water Works by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

