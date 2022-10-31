Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $320.44.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $312.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.76. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $3,167,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.