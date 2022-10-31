AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Short Interest Up 14.6% in October

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.3 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.10. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

