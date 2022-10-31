Amp (AMP) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Amp (AMP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. During the last seven days, Amp has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Amp has a market capitalization of $177.50 million and approximately $16.77 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003104 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000369 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.24 or 0.32063619 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000438 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012523 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
