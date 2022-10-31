Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Comerica (CMA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Comerica (NYSE: CMA):

10/20/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $87.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/20/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $85.00.

10/20/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point to $88.00.

10/12/2022 – Comerica is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $94.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Comerica had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $71.00. 44,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.98.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,780,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,811,000 after buying an additional 270,869 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,638,000 after buying an additional 126,520 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 129,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

