Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Microsoft (MSFT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT):

10/27/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $300.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $307.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $296.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $340.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $330.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $310.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $320.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $310.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $300.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $400.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $275.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $275.00 to $265.00.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $275.00.

10/20/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $312.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $330.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $330.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $320.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $282.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $335.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $340.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/14/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $354.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $320.00 to $275.00.

10/4/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $330.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/6/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $320.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.16. 1,497,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,590,309. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.40 and a 200 day moving average of $261.27.

Get Microsoft Co alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 19,448 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.8% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 10,400 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.