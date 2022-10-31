Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Amgen (AMGN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) in the last few weeks:

10/31/2022 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $234.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $236.00 to $234.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $279.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $257.00.

10/3/2022 – Amgen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Amgen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2022 – Amgen had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Amgen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

Amgen Stock Down 1.7 %

AMGN stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.08. 77,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $274.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Amgen Inc alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.