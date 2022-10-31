Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Amgen (AMGN)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) in the last few weeks:

  • 10/31/2022 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $234.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/12/2022 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $236.00 to $234.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/12/2022 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/11/2022 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $279.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $257.00.
  • 10/3/2022 – Amgen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.
  • 9/14/2022 – Amgen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.
  • 9/13/2022 – Amgen had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.
  • 9/1/2022 – Amgen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

Amgen Stock Down 1.7 %

AMGN stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.08. 77,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $274.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

