Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Target Price at $26.59

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVE. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

