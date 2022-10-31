Analysts Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) PT at $42.33

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Premier to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Premier has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.17.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Premier’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Premier by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,838,000 after acquiring an additional 825,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Premier by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,031,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,889,000 after acquiring an additional 192,419 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Premier by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,744,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,931,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Premier by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,534,000 after acquiring an additional 206,525 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

