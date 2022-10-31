Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/26/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

10/20/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $655.00 to $750.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $796.00 to $970.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $700.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $692.00 to $775.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $735.00 to $800.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $740.00 to $925.00.

9/9/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $735.00 to $815.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $851.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $625.00.

9/9/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $630.00 to $756.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $718.00 to $790.00.

9/8/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $675.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $536.00.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $748.82. 36,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,691. The business’s fifty day moving average is $685.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $647.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $761.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,228 shares of company stock worth $44,022,965 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

