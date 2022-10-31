Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Verizon Communications (VZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ):

10/27/2022 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $43.00.

10/26/2022 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $64.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Verizon Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/7/2022 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Verizon Communications was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Verizon Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/29/2022 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2022 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Verizon Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/14/2022 – Verizon Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/5/2022 – Verizon Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.35. 1,271,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,072,586. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $156.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

