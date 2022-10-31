Analyzing Orbit International (ORBT) and The Competition

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Orbit International to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Orbit International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbit International 3.97% 5.11% 3.71% Orbit International Competitors -182.30% -18.65% -4.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Orbit International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Orbit International pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Orbit International pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 18.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Orbit International has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbit International’s rivals have a beta of -1.36, indicating that their average share price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orbit International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orbit International $22.22 million $3.25 million 23.39 Orbit International Competitors $2.40 billion $165.30 million -2.11

Orbit International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Orbit International. Orbit International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Orbit International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbit International 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbit International Competitors 79 249 451 4 2.49

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.72%. Given Orbit International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orbit International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group. The Electronics Group segment designs, manufactures, and sells customized electronic components and subsystems. This segment offers remote control units, intercommunication panels, displays, keyboards, keypads and pointing devices, operator control trays, and command display units, as well as provides LCD display modules design and enhancement services. The Power Group segment designs and manufactures commercial power units, AC power, frequency converters, uninterruptible power supplies, armament systems, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions, as well as inverters. The company was formerly known as Orbit Instrument Corp. and changed its name to Orbit International Corp. in July 1991. Orbit International Corp. was founded in 1957 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

