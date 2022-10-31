Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.80

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 80763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Anhui Conch Cement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th.
Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
Read More
