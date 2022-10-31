Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Trading Up 17.4% This Week

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,548.91 or 0.07571388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $45.43 million and approximately $12,771.00 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

