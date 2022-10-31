Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Annovis Bio were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Annovis Bio by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Annovis Bio by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Annovis Bio by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Annovis Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Annovis Bio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANVS traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.71. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,155. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annovis Bio, Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annovis Bio Profile

(Get Rating)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Articles

