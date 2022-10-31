Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after acquiring an additional 513,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Antero Resources by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,312 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,575,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

NYSE:AR traded up $2.05 on Monday, reaching $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 119,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,371,058. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 3.59. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

See Also

