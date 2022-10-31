Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $53.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.09.

AR opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 3.59.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 126.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,281,000 after buying an additional 1,845,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after buying an additional 1,782,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 494.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,918,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,791,000 after buying an additional 1,595,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

