Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOUS opened at $7.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $903.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $20.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.19). Anywhere Real Estate had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anywhere Real Estate news, EVP Nashira W. Layade sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

