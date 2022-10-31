AON (NYSE:AON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share.

AON Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $289.20 on Monday. AON has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.26. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Insider Activity at AON

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.80.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

