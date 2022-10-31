APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Short Interest Update

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 4,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 880,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,090,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Performance

APG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,428. APi Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on APi Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered APi Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

