AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Sells $63,030.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $63,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,184.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $122.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.44. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $139.99.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.35 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Several research analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 206.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppFolio

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Articles

