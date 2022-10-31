Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,948 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.59. The company had a trading volume of 120,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average is $98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

