Arcblock Market Capitalization Hits $12.04 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $12.04 million and $326,180.00 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

