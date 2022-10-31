Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $60.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 60,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,861,555 shares.The stock last traded at $56.66 and had previously closed at $56.68.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 111.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after purchasing an additional 779,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,434,000 after purchasing an additional 726,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,284,000 after buying an additional 678,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

