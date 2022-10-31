Arconic (ARNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Arconic has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Arconic has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $35.74.

In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,667.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Arconic by 80.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 12.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

