Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) were down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.62. Approximately 4,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 895,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $333,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,930 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 727,692 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 23.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,912,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,464,000 after buying an additional 357,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3,891.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 323,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.