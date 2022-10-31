Ardmore Shipping (ASC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASCGet Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASC opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ASC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 57.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,558,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,883,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

