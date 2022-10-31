Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 65,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 27,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.78%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

