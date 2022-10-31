Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several brokerages have commented on ACRE. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 4.8 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $12.90 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.