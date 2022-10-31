Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Down 11.4% in October

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARBK shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on Argo Blockchain to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays downgraded Argo Blockchain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of ARBK stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.96. 63,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,471. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Blockchain ( NASDAQ:ARBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Argo Blockchain will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Argo Blockchain by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176,951 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in Argo Blockchain by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 86,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Further Reading

