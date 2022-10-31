Ark Market Cap Reaches $54.54 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001874 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $54.54 million and approximately $13.30 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00019018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006972 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005602 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004806 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004382 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,197,922 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

