Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Down 12.1% in October

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,800 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 962,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of ARQQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,919. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $41.46.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 1st quarter worth about $28,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 293,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 39,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

