Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Down 12.1% in October

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,800 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 962,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of ARQQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,919. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $41.46.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 1st quarter worth about $28,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 293,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 39,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

