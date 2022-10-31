Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Down 12.1% in October

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,800 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 962,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Arqit Quantum Stock Performance
Shares of ARQQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,919. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $41.46.
Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
