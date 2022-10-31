Ascension Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. CME Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 132.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after buying an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 224.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,960,000 after buying an additional 685,884 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,971,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $173.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,163. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

