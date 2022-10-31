Ascension Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

GIS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.82. The stock had a trading volume of 38,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.01. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.41 and a 52 week high of $81.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

